France: Europe readying steps to make Britain comply with Brexit deal

PARIS — European states will, within days, announce measures to apply pressure on London to abide by Brexit agreements sealed with the bloc when Britain left the European Union, French European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune told Europe 1 radio on Tuesday.

He did not say what those measures would be, but noted in an interview with the radio station, that Britain depends on energy supplies its receives from the continent of Europe.

He said France felt exasperation at a decision by British dependency Jersey to refuse fishing permits for dozens of French vessels.