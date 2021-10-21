France announces more aid for low-income families to deal with energy prices By Reuters

PARIS (Reuters) – French Prime Minister Jean Castex on Thursday said a block on household gas prices would be extended until end-2022 and that low-income households would receive an ‘inflation premium’ of 100 euros a month to help mitigate the impact of rising energy prices.
“We believe that this increase in prices is temporary,” Castex said in an interview on TF1 television, “but we cannot let it hobble the recovery.”
