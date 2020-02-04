Fran Drescher recalls the request that Donald Trump made about the babysitter

Flushing's striking girl once left Donald Trump a little nervous.

A long time ago when, in 1993, the now president got a guest place in Fran Dreschersitcom The babysitter, where he naturally played himself. Unfortunately, being a rich friend of Charles ShaughnessyMr. Sheffield did not necessarily please the 73-year-old man. "I stopped in this scene," Drescher recalled in Late night with seth meyers", and I told them both:" All of you, millionaires, are the same. "And,quot;Peter (Jacobson), now my ex-gay husband, received a note from his assistant, Donald Trump's assistant saying: ‘Mr. Trump is not a millionaire. He is a billionaire and we would like the script to change. "

But the actress was not influenced so easily. "I thought that seemed too much in money because I know that Fran would have described anyone who was rich as a millionaire," he confessed. "But saying billionaire seems like a specific option. So we asked him if it would be okay if we wrote a billionaire. And he said it was fine."