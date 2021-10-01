Foxconn, Lordstown Motors to pursue U.S. loan for EV factory By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Global technology firm Foxconn and startup Lordstown Motors Corp said Friday they plan to pursue a U.S. Energy Department loan from a program to help pay for the costs of retooling a factory to build electric trucks.
Foxconn agreed in principle to buy a Lordstown Motors Corp assembly plant for $230 million and take over production of a new pickup truck, the companies said on Thursday. In January, Lordstown said it was in advanced talks with the department for a retooling loan.
