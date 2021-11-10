Foxconn finalizes $50 mln stock deal with Lordstown Motors

Article content

Lordstown Motors Corp said on Wednesday that Taiwan’s Foxconn has bought stock worth $50 million from the U.S. electric vehicle maker, finalizing an equity investment announced in September.

Foxconn acquired the shares at $6.8983 apiece, Lordstown said. The stock, which had closed at $5.56 in regular trading, rose about 10% to $6.11 after the bell.

In September, Foxconn said it would buy an Ohio plant assembly plant owned by Lordstown for $230 million and take over production of the U.S. company’s Endurance full-size pickup truck.