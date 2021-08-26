Fox Corporation backs Eluvio’s $100M raise as part of its content plan for NFTs By Cointelegraph

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
U.S. mass media company Fox Corporation has made a strategic investment in digital content management firm Eluvio to help develop Fox’s nonfungible token business.
An announcement on Aug. 25 reported that Fox Corporation’s investment marks the completion of Eluvio’s Series A funding round at a valuation of $100 million. Eluvio is a company dedicated to managing, distributing and monetizing premium content via blockchain.
