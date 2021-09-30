Fourth-largest Ethereum mining pool BeePool to close shop within a month By BTC Peers

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6
Fourth-largest Ethereum mining pool BeePool to close shop within a month

On Tuesday, China-based mining pool BeePool announced that it would be shutting down by October 15.

The firm, which is the fourth-largest Ethereum mining pool in terms of hash rate, made the decision in “response to the latest regulatory policies.”

Recall that the Chinese government took its anti-crypto stance to another level last week when the central bank categorized all crypto-related activities as illegal.

The Ethereum mining pool was founded in China and operates in the Hubei province. As expected, the new restrictions have dealt a heavy blow to the company and other crypto-related businesses operating from within China.

BeePool’s announcement comes a day after Hangzhou-based Sparkpool (the second-largest Ethereum mining pool) confirmed that it will be shutting down entirely by the end of this month. In addition to mining pools, China’s latest clampdown on cryptocurrencies has also affected a number of crypto exchanges.

Binance and Huobi have announced that they will no longer offer certain services to China-based clients.

Continue reading on BTC Peers

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR