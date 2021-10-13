Four-Story Installation by Canadian Artist Daniel Mazzone Humanizes Homelessness in Support of The Shoebox Project for Women

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

TORONTO — “Maria,” the city’s newest larger-than-life public art activation in support of The Shoebox Project for Women doesn’t just put the spotlight on the thousands of local women who are experiencing homelessness – it hits very close to home for its artist. His mother once lived in a women’s shelter only blocks away from where the artwork now hangs.

Acclaimed Canadian artist Daniel Mazzone , dubbed the ‘The Next Andy Warhol,’ collaborated with Klick Health to bring the captivating, complexly layered portrait of a strong woman fighting to be heard to life on the front of its Bloor Street headquarters to help bring compassion and dignity to local women experiencing homelessness.

“My mother and I both experienced homelessness at different points in our lives, so this issue is very close to my heart,” Mazzone said. “I believe art has the power to drive meaningful conversation and social change, and I hope that this activation helps challenge people’s misconceptions and brings more understanding and support to women experiencing homelessness.”

A Growing Issue During COVID-19

For women who have been displaced from their homes and are estranged from their families, the holiday season can be particularly challenging. A staggering 6,000+ women and children sleep in shelters on any given night because it isn’t safe at home. According to Statistics Canada 2019 data, emergency shelters for those fleeing gender-based violence were already at capacity before COVID-19 hit, turning away nearly 1,000 women and children each day. And the pandemic has had an unprecedented impact on vulnerable women and girls throughout Canada. Programs and services are seeing a surge in gender-based violence and economic problems, and they’re struggling to meet women’s needs.

“Women make up over a quarter of Canada’s documented homeless population, but thousands more are considered hidden homeless, living in unstable or unsafe situations, and therefore remain uncounted and unsupported,” said Lesley Hendry, Executive Director, The Shoebox Project. “We want to make sure no woman, no matter what their circumstances, feels invisible, alone, or forgotten by their community and

we are incredibly grateful to Daniel and Klick Health for helping to bring our mission to life.”

The four-story philanthropic art activation (measuring over 41 feet wide x 48 feet high) intricately weaves into the portrait a myriad of images of female inventors and women demanding an equal voice, including: