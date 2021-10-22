Four Brazil Economic Aides Resign After Spending Plan Unveiled

Article content (Bloomberg) — The rout in Brazilian markets deepened Friday after key members of the economic team left in protest over plans to boost welfare spending that will break a key fiscal rule seen as essential to keeping investor confidence in the country. The real fell 0.5% at open, extending its losses this week to 4.1%. Stocks have plummeted 6% since Monday for the worst in the world. The added pressure on markets comes at a time when inflation is running above 10% annually and the central bank prepares for a key rate decision next week with banks already lifting forecasts above the consensus for a 100-basis point hike. Options trading now shows a more than 83% chance that the central bank will raise by more than that.

Article content Brazil’s spending cap is being breached “in the worst possible way,” said Gustavo Pessoa, a founding partner at hedge fund manager Legacy Capital. “The debt trajectory will hardly converge with the recession that Brazil should face in 2022,” Pessoa said in an interview.Four members of the team that reports to Economy Minister Paulo Guedes stepped down on Thursday: Treasury Secretary Jeferson Bittencourt, Special Treasury and Budget Secretary Bruno Funchal and two of their top assistants. All of them publicly cited personal reasons for leaving, but privately expressed deep concern over Bolsonaro’s fiscal largesse and Guedes’s unwillingness to push back anymore on those plans, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified.

Article content Guedes himself, however, plans to stay on, according to a person with direct knowledge of the situation. He believes that his departure would only aggravate the situation, the person said. While many Brazilians have been hit hard financially by the pandemic and would clearly benefit from additional assistance, the spending plan risks backfiring by deepening a surge in inflation that would only weaken the country’s tepid economic recovery. “The signals are terrible,” Gustavo Brotto, chief investment officer at Greenbay Investimentos, said of the additional spending. “They mean more inflation and less growth.” Read More: Brazil Markets Plunge as Bolsonaro Vows to Dole Out More Aid Bolsonaro has been pushing the economic team and congress to find budget space to pay poor Brazilians 400 reais ($70.68) a month in the run-up to the 2022 election — part of a new social program that’s unlikely to fit into the current spending cap rule. Investors accepted exceptions to the fiscal rule at the outset of the Covid-19 outbreak last year, but they’re growing increasingly wary of additional spending.

Article content This highlights a harsh reality of the pandemic: While the world’s wealthy countries were able to dole out massive sums of cash to help their people and companies weather the economic crash, developing nations have found it much harder to implement such policies. Investors were only willing to lend these countries so much money last year, and now they are punishing some of them — including Brazil, which sought to emulate the spending by developed nations last year — as signs mount that inflation could spiral out of control. Consumer prices are climbing at an annual clip of 10% in Brazil, the fastest pace in more than five years. The resignations weren’t limited to the economic team. In the energy ministry, the secretary of oil and natural gas stepped down after Bolsonaro promised to make monthly payments to truck drivers in order to offset the impact of higher diesel prices.

Article content Bolsonaro shrugged off the departures. As one person with knowledge of his thinking put it, the president would rather see those who don’t agree with his orders leaving government. “There are secretaries who want to assert their will, so the economy minister made his decision,” Bolsonaro said later in a social media webcast. He had previously said Guedes would stay in government. Looser Budget Bolsonaro’s proposed change to the fiscal rule, currently being debated in the lower house, is expected to allow the government to spend an additional 40 billion reais next year, according to people familiar with the matter. The bill also creates a yearly limit for court-ordered payments, freeing up another 40 billion reais for spending and bringing the total extra budget room to about 80 billion reais.

Article content BRAZIL REACT: Bolsonaro, Guedes Double Down on Fiscal Expansion Brazil’s so-called spending cap rule has been in place since 2017, limiting the growth of public expenditures to the rate of the previous year’s inflation. It is seen by investors as a pillar of fiscal policy that’s needed to keep government finances from derailing. Congress has approved exceptions to the rule in 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic, causing the country’s fiscal deficit to reach nearly 14% of gross domestic product last year. Most of that deficit was caused by a Covid aid program that paid monthly stipends to the poor. The gap tightened to 5.6% of GDP by August after the aid was extended with less generous terms this year. ©2021 Bloomberg L.P. Bloomberg.com

