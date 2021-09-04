Founder Of Pussycat Dolls Sues Nicole Scherzinger Over Reunion Tour

According to @people, Nicole Scherzinger has been sued over the PussyCat Dolls reunion tour.

The site reports that #RobinAntin, founder of the girl group, alleges that Nicole “is refusing to participate in the tour unless given full creative control and a larger share in the group’s business venture.”

The site also reports that in 2019 the two agreed that the singer would get 49% of “Pussycat Dolls Worldwide’s shares and profits from the tour.”

Also, according to People, documents state that the agreement was contingent upon “Scherzinger’s promise to perform as part of the reunion tour.”

Scherzinger is now allegedly asking for 75% of PCD Worldwide and creative control.

