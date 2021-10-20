Fosen Vind seeks new application for invalid Norway wind farm licenses

Article content OSLO — Norway’s Fosen Vind is hoping to secure new operating licenses for two of its onshore wind farms after the existing permits were deemed illegal due to infringements of indigenous people’s rights, main shareholder Statkraft said on Wednesday. Norway’s supreme court earlier this month declared the licenses to operate the Storheia and Roan wind farms in the Fosen region of Norway invalid, arguing they interfered with Sami herders’ cultural rights under international conventions.

Article content The facilities, part of a $1.3 billion development that is Europe’s largest onshore wind farm, have a combined generating capacity of 543.6 megawatts (MW) or just over 50% of Fosen’s total. They remain in operation for the time being, Statkraft said. “We can confirm that Fosen Vind would like a dialog about new licensing conditions that do not violate the rights of Sami reindeer husbandry,” Statkraft said in a statement provided to Reuters. This dialog would include both reindeer herders and the oil and energy ministry, which issued the licenses, it added. The court ruling did not specify how it would affect operations, but following the verdict anti-wind farm campaigners argued the farms’ 151 wind turbines would need to be dismantled.