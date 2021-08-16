FortuneJack Holds Online Competition For Tesla Giveaway By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

FortuneJack Holds Online Competition For Tesla Giveaway
  • Online crypto casino — FortuneJack, is holding a competition.
  • Top gamers have a chance to win a Tesla (NASDAQ:) Model 3.
  • The competition will likely go for 30 days starting from August 16, 2021.

The online blockchain-based gaming site — FortuneJack, is holding a gaming competition for its users. The games will commence on August 16, 2021, and will likely go on for 30 days. The event is looking to elevate user acquisition on the platform.

Additionally, it will also distribute rewards to loyal users and enhance the blockchain gaming experience for them. The competition will consist of weekly online challenges where gamers can participate online to have a chance to win from a wide catalog of prizes. Of note, these prizes include a brand new Tesla Model 3.

CEO of FortuneJack, Boris Kiknadze, says,

Users can also enjoy the anonymity and cheap financial transactions that block…

Continue reading on CoinQuora

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR