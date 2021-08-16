FortuneJack Holds Online Competition For Tesla Giveaway By CoinQuora

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

FortuneJack Holds Online Competition For Tesla Giveaway

Online crypto casino — FortuneJack, is holding a competition.

Top gamers have a chance to win a Tesla (NASDAQ:) Model 3.

The competition will likely go for 30 days starting from August 16, 2021. The online blockchain-based gaming site — FortuneJack, is holding a gaming competition for its users. The games will commence on August 16, 2021, and will likely go on for 30 days. The event is looking to elevate user acquisition on the platform. Additionally, it will also distribute rewards to loyal users and enhance the blockchain gaming experience for them. The competition will consist of weekly online challenges where gamers can participate online to have a chance to win from a wide catalog of prizes. Of note, these prizes include a brand new Tesla Model 3. CEO of FortuneJack, Boris Kiknadze, says, Users can also enjoy the anonymity and cheap financial transactions that block… Continue reading on CoinQuora