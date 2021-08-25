Fortune Brands Accelerates Its Global EHS and ESG Transformation with ProcessMAP’s Software and Data Analytics

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content The cloud-delivered solutions from ProcessMAP will serve as the foundation for Fortune Brands’ EHS and ESG data management system DEERFIELD, Ill. & FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. — ProcessMAP Corporation, a leader in data-intelligence driven software solutions to empower customers to transform into a sustainable enterprise, announced today that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE: FBHS), a Fortune 500 company, will drive the digital transformation of its global EHS and ESG initiatives by leveraging ProcessMAP’s smart and actionable data-intelligence solutions.

Article content Strategic Drivers for the Digital Transformation Initiative FBHS has a stated objective to strive for zero safety incidents, minimize the impact of its operations on the environment, and further improve its ESG reporting. A centralized EHS data management system that can offer ACT (Accurate, Complete, and Timely) data intelligence, especially on mobile devices, is a key enabler to translate this vision into reality. FBHS adopted ProcessMAP’s ESG and EHS platform in 2020 to realize this vision. Additionally, the company also aims to achieve the following objectives: Effectively track leading safety indicators like near-misses, observations, inspections, risk assessments, and on-time closure of CAPAs to have a material impact on lagging indicators like TRIR and LTIR.

and improved user experience with the EHS and ESG data management system through , particularly the two-way dataflow integration with workers’ compensation Third Party Administrators (TPAs). Improve the metrics associated with avoiding Significant Injuries and Fatalities (SIFs). Adopting ProcessMAP as a Long-term Partner to Drive Innovation and Digital Transformation One of the key reasons for FBHS to replace its legacy EHS system with ProcessMAP’s smart solutions is the ability of the ProcessMAP solutions to seamlessly scale along with the evolving and growing business requirements of the business. The integrated solutions ensure that FBHS has a single source of truth for all of their EHS and ESG performance metrics. Additionally, ProcessMAP’s Low-Code/ No-Code Application development Platform (LCAP), ProcessMAP Connected Workers Solutions, enables FBHS’ EHS team to build and rapidly deploy mobile-ready apps for specific business workflows. The apps help provide last-mile connectivity of the centralized ESG/ EHS platform to specific business requirements.