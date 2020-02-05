Fortnite Update Version 2.55 Complete Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch).

Fortnite upgrade version 2.55 is offered to download currently for PS4, Xbox One, PC, as well as Nintendo Switch. Here are the complete patch notes for this update.

Epic Gamings has actually released Fortnite upgrade version 2.55 pacth variation 11.50 on all platforms today. This update executes new cosmetic products as well as likewise incorporates a number of bug fixes. There are no official patch notes available customarily yet here’s what we do know about this update.

Right here are the problems taken care of in this update.

Battle Royale.

New console players might have matchmaking concerns when initial linking their account.

Progression for “Earn Gold Scavenger Medals” Rippley vs. Sludge Overtime Obstacle not tracking.

Completion not saved for “Browse Upper bodies in a single suit” Difficulty.

Sidegrading attribute present in competitive playlists.

Creative.

During round-based video games, gamers may be incapable to shoot their weapons or aim down sights after respawning.

Unable to aim down sights after being gotten rid of.

Mobile.

Mobile swipe-up function may close application on gamers.

The Harley Quinn costume pack has been included in the game. It was leaked earlier with information mining of the video game documents. You can watch a complete collection of all the new cosmetic things listed below.

Fortnite Update Version 2.55 Complete Spot Notes (PS4, Xbox One, COMPUTER, Nintendo Switch).

Fortnite is offered now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, as well as Nintendo Switch over. The game also works on iphone and also Android platforms.

Source : https://gearnuke.com/fortnite-update-version-2-55-full-patch-notes/