Fortescue targets net zero emissions from customers by 2040

Article content MELBOURNE — Fortescue Metals Group said on Tuesday it plans to achieve net zero emissions by 2040 from the operations of its customers including steel makers, as it looks to boost hydrogen and green energy production to cut its carbon footprint. Fortescue, the world’s fourth-biggest iron ore miner, is attempting to tackle its so-called Scope 3 emissions, which are the indirect greenhouse gases produced from a company’s product or service that are released further along the value chain.

Article content For iron ore miners, steelmaking is by far the largest source of emissions since it is one of the world’s most heavily polluting industries. The shift to focus on net zero emissions from the use of raw materials by the sector marks an escalation in efforts to cut carbon out of processes. Fortescue’s steelmaking customers account for 98% of its Scope 3 emissions. Fortescue and steelmakers like South Korea’s Posco are developing technology to replace coking coal with hydrogen in the steelmaking process, but the technology is not expected to become commercially viable until at least the 2030s. The miner said it will work with potential customers to supply green ammonia and hydrogen technology from its unit Fortescue Future Industries (FFI).