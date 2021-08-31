Former US president calls crypto a ‘disaster waiting to happen’ By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1
Former US president calls crypto a ‘disaster waiting to happen’

In an interview with Fox Business released today, former U.S. President Donald Trump was questioned about his views on the health of the Wall Street markets, the current administration’s progress, as well as the potential of and the cryptocurrency market.

In response to the latter question, the former President stated: “I like the currency of the United States, but I think the others are potentially a disaster waiting to happen.” He continued: