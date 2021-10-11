Former UK Chancellor Philip Hammond Joins The Crypto Family By CoinQuora

© Reuters. Former UK Chancellor Philip Hammond Joins The Crypto Family



welcomes former UK Chancellor Philip Hammond.

Chancellor Philip Hammond will be Copper’s Senior Advisor.

Copper, the crypto provider, announced it welcomes former UK Chancellor Philip Hammond as its Senior Advisor.

The London-based provider of digital asset custody and trading infrastructure announced today that it appointed Chancellor Philip Hammond as a Senior Advisor. According to Copper, ex-Chancellor Hammond will contribute strategic advice to the company’s global expansion efforts.

Note that in August 2021, Copper announced the launch of its US East Coast office, and plans to launch in Asia are already underway. Also, this global growth follows the completion of an extended $75 million funding round in June 2021. The round was led by investor venture capital firms Dawn Capital and Target (NYSE:) Global, and Alan Howard.

In addition, Copper said that Hammond would focus on promoting the UK as a global leader in the crypto industry. Note that Copper’s latest investment and growth throughout the last 18 months shows a growing appetite from institutional investors for cryptos.

Moreover, the firm aims to connect traditional finance with distributed ledger technology (DLT) that lays the groundwork for the transition of all assets onto a DLT-based system. This includes both real and financial systems.

For instance, Hammond was a member of the British Conservative Party and a Life Peer. He is one of only three people to have served in the UK cabinet from 2010 to 2019. On top of that, he served under Prime Ministers David Cameron and Theresa May.

Continue reading on CoinQuora