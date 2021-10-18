Former security services executives plead guilty to rigging bids for U.S. security contracts By Reuters

(Reuters) – Two former employees of security company G4S (CSE:) Secure Solutions NV pleaded guilty to criminal antitrust charges stemming from their involvement in a conspiracy to rig bids, fix prices, and allocate customers for defense-related security services contracts, the U.S. Justice Department said.
“Bart Verbeeck, former Director of Sales, and Robby Van Mele, former Director of Operations, admitted that they, with their co-conspirators at competing firms, colluded to allocate security services contracts and to fix the prices at which the firms bid for contracts”, the DOJ said in a statement.
