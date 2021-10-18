Former security services executives plead guilty to rigging bids for U.S. security contracts By Reuters

“Bart Verbeeck, former Director of Sales, and Robby Van Mele, former Director of Operations, admitted that they, with their co-conspirators at competing firms, colluded to allocate security services contracts and to fix the prices at which the firms bid for contracts”, the DOJ said in a statement.

(Reuters) – Two former employees of security company G4S (CSE:) Secure Solutions NV pleaded guilty to criminal antitrust charges stemming from their involvement in a conspiracy to rig bids, fix prices, and allocate customers for defense-related security services contracts, the U.S. Justice Department said.

