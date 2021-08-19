Former SEC Chair Jay Clayton joins Fireblocks advisory board By Cointelegraph

Jay Clayton, the former chair of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, has accepted an advisory role with blockchain infrastructure provider Fireblocks — marking a significant addition to a company that only recently achieved unicorn status.

In joining Fireblocks’ advisory board, Clayton acknowledged that he shares the company’s view that “digital asset custody requires the same level of service as traditional custody while also striving for better regulatory outcomes.”