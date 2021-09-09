Former reserve bank official pushes for India to accept crypto By Cointelegraph

A former deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has spoken out about the nation’s financial and crypto ecosystem and stated that digital assets need to be accepted.
Speaking at the inaugural Hodl 2021 virtual conference organized by the Blockchain and Crypto Assets Council of the Internet and Mobile Association of India on Tuesday, Rama Subramaniam Gandhi said that crypto could be used for payments for economic activities, but he sees them more as an asset class.
