Former RBI Governor Advocate for India to Endorse Crypto By CoinQuora

Former RBI Governor Advocate for India to Endorse Crypto



Former Governor of RBI urges the Indian government to accept crypto.

Rama Gandhi pushes for the adoption and regulation of crypto.

Central Bank digital currency may be launched this year.

India is undoubtedly one of the biggest markets for crypto. The impending issue on the clarity of the government’s stance on crypto has made it a daily debatable topic for Indian locals and officials. It is, therefore, not surprising that many opinions, discourse, also, questions will be formed during this period.

Former Governor of Reserve Bank of India, Rama Subramaniam Gandhi says that cryptocurrency should be considered as an asset or commodity and taxed accordingly. Speaking at the inaugural HODL ‘21 virtual conference organized by the Blockchain and Crypto Assets Council (BACC) of the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) on September 7, 2021, Rama said that the government should have an open mind towards transactions involving…

