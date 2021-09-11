Former President Donald Trump Shares Message Honoring First Responders On The 20th Anniversary Of September 11th

On a day filled with sorrow, several celebrities and public officials took the time to share words of encouragement as today marked the 20th anniversary of the attacks that took place on 9/11. Former President Barack Obama shared a lengthy note on Twitter, and Donald Trump also made a statement, to name a few. Since Donald is still permanently banned from Twitter, his Director of Communications, Taylor Budowich, used his Twitter account to share a video of Donald making remarks. In the clip, Donald thanked the brave first responders who played a major role.

“For the great people of our country, this is a very sad day. September 11th represents great sorrow for our country,” said Donald. “Many things were displayed that day, including, most importantly, the bravery of our police, fire, and first responders of every kind.” As he continued, Donald addressed the current issues happening in Afghanistan. He expressed that it was a sad time due to the nature of our war on those individuals that harmed our country last week.

However, Donald didn’t stop there. He quickly transitioned from speaking about Afghanistan to calling out President Joe Biden for how he reacted to the current issues. Donald claimed, “The leader of our country was made to look like a fool, and that can never be allowed to happen. It was caused by bad planning, incredible weakness, and leaders who truly didn’t understand what was happening.” Donald continued explaining that this is the 20th year of this war and the United States should have been in a year of victory, honor, and strength. He further stated that instead, Joe Biden and his inept administration surrendered the battle in defeat.

Adding additional insult to the leader of the nation, Donald said, “We will live on, but sadly, our country will be wounded for a long period of time. We will struggle to recover from the embarrassment this incompetence has caused.” Before ending the video, he made one final declaration as he stated, “America will be made great again.”

