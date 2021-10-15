Former President Bill Clinton admitted to California hospital with non-COVID infection

Article content

LOS ANGELES — Former President Bill Clinton, 75, was admitted two days ago to an Irvine, California, hospital where he is being treated for a non-COVID-19 infection, a spokesman said on Thursday.

“On Tuesday evening Former President Bill Clinton was admitted to UCI Medical center for treatment of a non-covid infection,” Clinton spokesman Angel Urena said on Twitter.

“He is on the mend, in good spirits, and incredibly thankful to the doctors, nurses and staff providing him with excellent care,” Urena said.