Former ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Star Uzo Aduba Surprises Fans By Revealing 2020 Marriage

Roommates, congrats (and a big surprise) is in order for former “Orange Is The New Black” star Uzo Aduba, who revealed that she married her husband Robert Sweeting last year and the two are coming up on their first anniversary!! Uzo broke the news via a heartfelt post on her Instagram account where she spoke of the love she shares with her husband.

Uzo Aduba shocked fans with the happy news that she quietly married filmmaker Robert Sweeting in a private ceremony last year. She posted a photo of herself and in husband from their wedding day and smiling for the camera.

She captioned the photo, writing:

“When you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible. —When Harry Met Sally

For some of us, it can feel like we spend our whole lives waiting for our special someone. My heart, my love — I’m so happy my life started last year with you. You’re the best thing that ever happened to me.”

Uzo Aduba has followed in her sister Chioma’s footsteps, as she previously got married back in 2017 in a wedding ceremony in Spain.

In other Uzo news, you can catch her every week on the latest season of the HBO series “In Treatment” that is currently airing.

