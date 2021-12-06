Former Ohio Deputy Jason Meade Charged With Murder & Reckless Homicide For The Fatal Shooting Of Casey Goodson Jr. (Update

It’s been 363 days since former Ohio SWAR deputy Jason Meade fatally shot Casey Goodson Jr. Casey was reportedly approaching his grandmother’s home with a bag of Subway sandwiched in his hand before Meade shot him six times from behind, according to reports. Goodson had just left a dentists appointment and it is unclear why Meade approached him.

Meade was reportedly finishing an unsuccessful search for a fugitive when he approached Casey Goodson. U.S. Marshal Peter Tobin confirmed, however, Goodson was not the subject of the search and Meade was “not performing a mission” at the time of the shooting.

Meade’s attorney released a statement detailing his account of the shooting. According to Meade, he started following Goodson after he allegedly saw him pointing a gun at another driver. Meade alleges Goodson was “waving the firearm erratically,” eventually pointing it at him. The statement alleges Meade followed Goodson on foot while he carried a gun in one hand and a plastic bag in the other, and Meade opened fire after Goodson refused to drop his weapon.

Unfortunately, the shooting was not recoded on body or dash cam footage.

Goodson;s mother, Tamala Payne, said she was pleased with the indictment on Thursday.

“It’s been a year of sadness, it’s been a year of grief, it’s been a year of pain,” she said. “But I know hat every day of this year, that my family and I wake up and just fight for what’s right.”

Prior to the indictment, Sheriff Dallas Baldwin said he wouldn’t be taking an disciplinary action against Meade until the criminal investigation was complete, claiming Goodson’s autopsy did not “provide all of the facts needed.”

Meade has been charged with two counts of murder and one count of reckless homicide.

