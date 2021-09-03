Former Minnesota Police Officer Has Been Charged With First-Degree Manslaughter For The Death Of Daunte Wright

Roommates, the fight for justice for Daunte Wright isn’t over. It’s just beginning. Former Minnesota officer Kim Potter who was facing second-degree manslaughter for fatally shooting Daunte Wright during a traffic stop in April, charges have been upgraded thanks to the public’s outcry. If you recall, activists demanded that Kim be charged with murder during protests in Brooklyn Center and outside a prosecutor’s home before Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison took over the case in May.

According to Fox News, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison paid attention to the activists requested and has formally decided to upgrade Kim’s charges. Attorney General Ellison added a first-degree manslaughter charge to her current charges. His office said during the Thursday announcement that the charges “constitutes the entirety of the Attorney General’s Office’s public comment.” In addition, they stated she allegedly recklessly handled her handgun.

As we previously reported, Kim claimed that she meant to use her Taser instead of her handgun when she fatally shot Daunte. In the first-degree manslaughter charge, it also says she was endangering the safety of another when death or great bodily harm was reasonably foreseeable. The second-degree manslaughter count alleges she acted with culpable negligence and took an unreasonable risk when she consciously took a chance of causing death or great bodily harm with a firearm.

Kim is looking at a maximum sentence of 15 years for the first-degree manslaughter sentence and a maximum penalty of 10 years for the second-degree manslaughter. However, the state sentencing guidelines call for less. It doesn’t seem like the Wright family is thrilled about the charge. On Wednesday, ahead of the news, they spoke to the Associated Press and said they were “obviously disappointed” that it fell short of murder.

