Former Leonardo sub-supplier did not sell components to Airbus By Reuters

MILAN (Reuters) – A former sub-contractor of Leonardo did not sell components to Airbus, the Italian defence group said on Friday.
Shares of the Italian state-controlled conglomerate fell more than 7% on Thursday after Boeing (NYSE:) said parts supplied by Leonardo sourced from the sub-contractor had been improperly manufactured.
Leonardo said Manufacturing Processes Specification (MPS) had not supplied titanium components for Airbus programs.
MPS is listed as an Airbus approved supplier in a document available on the planemaker’s website.
Leonardo shares were volatile on Friday on the Milan stock exchange. They were rising 0.33% at 1245 GMT, underperforming Italy’s blue-chip index , up 0.5%.
