Former Kirkland attorney starts advisory firm C Street By Reuters

By Jessica DiNapoli
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Former Kirkland & Ellis LLP restructuring attorney Jon Henes on Monday launched C Street Advisory Group LLC, a strategic consulting firm.
The firm will provide advice to C-suites and boards of directors on corporate governance, executive compensation and diversity among other issues.
Henes was the finance chair for Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign and co-finance chair for former Citigroup Inc (NYSE:) executive Ray McGuire’s New York City mayoral campaign.
C Street will also work with hedge funds, law firms, investment banks and foundations.
Hedge fund Antara Capital LP is backing C Street’s launch.
