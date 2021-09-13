Home Business Former Kirkland attorney starts advisory firm C Street By Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Former Kirkland & Ellis LLP restructuring attorney Jon Henes on Monday launched C Street Advisory Group LLC, a strategic consulting firm.

The firm will provide advice to C-suites and boards of directors on corporate governance, executive compensation and diversity among other issues.

Henes was the finance chair for Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign and co-finance chair for former Citigroup Inc (NYSE:) executive Ray McGuire’s New York City mayoral campaign.

C Street will also work with hedge funds, law firms, investment banks and foundations.

Hedge fund Antara Capital LP is backing C Street’s launch.

 

 

