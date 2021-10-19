Former Goldman banker seeks $2 billion for buyout fund -source By Reuters

© Reuters.



By Chibuike Oguh

(Reuters) – GrowthCurve Capital, a private equity firm founded by former Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:) executive Sumit Rajpal, is seeking to raise $2 billion for its inaugural buyout fund, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The new fund, GrowthCurve Capital Partners I, is expected to reach the first close of its fundraising this year and could eventually amass up to $3 billion, the source said.

A GrowthCurve spokesman declined to comment.

GrowthCurve targets investments in the technology, healthcare, and financial and information services sectors, according to its website.

Rajpal launched GrowthCurve Capital in May this year after spending nearly 20 years at Goldman Sachs, where he was most recently co-head of its merchant banking division. He departed Goldman Sachs in 2020.