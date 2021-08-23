Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Russian-born businessman Igor Fruman leaves after his arraignment at the United States Courthouse in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S., October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Jefferson Siegel



NEW YORK (Reuters) -Igor Fruman, a Belarus-born businessman and former associate of Donald Trump’s onetime lawyer Rudolph Giuliani, is expected to plead guilty in a U.S. case accusing him and others of violating campaign finance laws, court records show.

A “change of plea” hearing, which normally signals a forthcoming guilty plea, is scheduled for Wednesday in federal court in Manhattan.

Fruman was originally charged with three other defendants in October 2019, and pleaded not guilty to an amended indictment last November.

Prosecutors accused Fruman and Ukraine-born businessman Lev Parnas of concealing an illegal $325,000 donation they made to support Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign.

Lawyers for Fruman and Parnas did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Giuliani and his lawyer did not immediately respond to similar requests.