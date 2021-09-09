Former Georgia District Attorney Jackie Johnson Has Been Arrested For Obstruction In The Ahmaud Arbery Case (Update)

On Wednesday, Former Georgia district attorney Jackie Johnson has turned herself in for obstruction in the Ahmaud Arbery case.

According to CBS 46, Johnson turned herself in after the grand jury decided to indict her on grand jury returned an indictment “on counts of obstruction and violations of oath by a public officer last week.”

After posting a $10,000 bond, she was released from the Glynn County Detention Center, the Atlanta Journal Constitution reports.

According to State prosecutors, Johnson “used her position to delay arrests of the White men who chased and killed the 25-year-old Arbery,” CBS 46 reports.

It wasn’t until Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr was adamant about an indictment once he requested an investigation of misconduct among the local prosecutors.

There have been several developments in the Arbery case. One being that the Defense cannot bring up his past.

As we previously reported, the Defense attorney representing the three men charged with killing Ahmaud Arbery cannot present evidence of Ahmaud’s past issues with the law at trial, a judge has ruled.

It was reported in May that the accused killers pleaded with the judge in order to speak on Arbery’s past history.

