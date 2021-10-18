Former Flow Water CFO Matthew Hoar Named President of Real Estate Technology Company Unreserved

OTTAWA, Ontario — PropTech innovator Unreserved today announced the appointment of Matthew Hoar as company president to lead the platform’s rapid national expansion in 2022. Most recently, Hoar served as the Chief Financial Officer and Chief Investment Officer of Flow Water Inc. from early capitalization to the successful public listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange in July 2021. Matthew is an expert in private capital and has raised over $300M for his companies over the past 10 years. Hoar is a Saint Francis Xavier University alumnus who holds a CPA and CA designation.

“I’m excited and grateful to be working along-side one of Canada’s top entrepreneurs, Ryan O’Connor, to advance this once in a lifetime concept by bringing a safe, open, and transparent buying and selling process to residential real estate markets across Canada,” says Hoar. “Equal opportunity, fairness, and transparency have always been the most important business pillars to me and I’m happy to be in the position to continue to live by these pillars every day at Unreserved.”

Ryan O’Connor, CEO of Unreserved and founder of eBlock , Canada’s fastest growing automotive company , says, “If I’ve been able to learn anything from my past startups, it’s that you partner with people who are smarter than you. Matt is incredibly bright and we’re fortunate at Unreserved that he shares our vision for the future – buying a house will be as easy as buying a car! It will be transparent, with no surprises and it will move faster because of the stress-reducing benefits of technology. Real estate agents will still play a key role in bringing their qualified clients into a fully transparent buying and selling process.”

“The reality is that many buyers are fatigued and have lost hope. We want to bring the excitement of home ownership back by giving buyers and sellers the means to do so. We’ve successfully brought a novel concept to the Ottawa market and look forward to bringing on more advocates across the country,” says Daanish Siddiqui, SVP Marketing.

Unreserved’s tech platform is paving the way for a new and transparent way to buy and sell homes. The platform allows buyers to bid on homes in a real-time online auction environment, removing blind-bidding and bully offers from the equation. The platform operates at a 1% auction fee. In addition, Unreserved is a full-service auction company, offering staging, marketing and promotion to attract qualified buyers and interested sellers. Unreserved is on pace to sell 100 homes in the Ottawa market alone, since launch in mid-July. Expansion plans include a launch in Toronto in early 2022 and Vancouver in late 2022.

