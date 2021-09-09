Former federal prosecutor criticizes SEC over stringent crypto protocols By BTC Peers

#XRPCommunity #XRP The SEC will stop at nothing to control the entire crypto space. This isn’t just about #Ripple. Coinbase accuses the SEC of using ‘intimidation tactics behind closed doors’ to stop the company from launching a lending program https://t.co/mrb9leMyQG via @WSJ

Filan, who is the former federal prosecutor for the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Connecticut, commented on the SEC’s warning about Coinbase’s Lend product on Wednesday.

James K. Filan has thrown a jab at the SEC for threatening to sue Nasdaq-listed crypto exchange Coinbase (NASDAQ:). According to him, the financial watchdog “will stop at nothing to control the entire crypto space.”

