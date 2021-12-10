Former Denver Broncos Player Demaryius Thomas Passes Away At Age 33

Former Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas has passed away, according to AP News. Police in Roswell, Georgia found him without life in his home on Thursday night. It’s unclear what caused his death, but reports speculate the reason may have been a medical issue. He was 33 years old at the time of his passing.

Demaryius’ first cousin LaTonya Bonseigneur told AP the family believes a seizure killed him. LaTonya told the media outlet that Demaryius has been suffering from seizures for over a year. They’re unsure exactly when he passed, given that the family had reportedly spoken to him on Thursday.

“He was alone and a friend couldn’t get hold of him, so he called his driver, who has a key because of these seizures, and he went into his home and found him in the shower,” LaTonya said.

The Broncos Respond

The Broncos, whom Demaryius played more than 8 NFL seasons with, released a statement early Friday.

“We are devastated and completely heartbroken by the sudden, tragic passing of Demaryius Thomas,” the Broncos wrote. “D.T. was beloved by our entire organization, his teammates and coaches, and our fans. Recently retiring as a Bronco, we were very much looking forward to celebrating Demaryius for years to come as one of the greatest players in franchise history.”

Broncos wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni responded to the news via Twitter. If you didn’t know, per ESPN, Zach coached Demaryius during his final season with the team.

“I’m so sad … I’m heartbroken. I’m at a total loss,” Zach wrote. “I’m sick … I’m crying I’m just … I don’t know. The Azzanni family will always love you DT. I’m blessed to have known you. RIP #88.”

During the 2010 NFL Draft, Broncos officials selected Demaryius as the first pick in round one. At the end of his career, he became the third in NFL history to have the most catches at 655.

This is a developing story.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

The post Former Denver Broncos Player Demaryius Thomas Passes Away At Age 33 appeared first on The Shade Room.