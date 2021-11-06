Former Comptroller Brian Brooks gets a new gig as Bitfury CEO By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
7

Former Comptroller of the Currency and Binance.US CEO Brian Brooks has been announced as the new CEO of crypto mining firm BitFury.

According to a Thursday announcement from Bitfury, Brooks was appointed on Oct. 29, and he will lead the firm as it prepares for a new funding round. Bitfury founder and former CEO Valery Vavilov will serve as chief vision officer and the chairman of the board of directors.