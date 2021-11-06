Former Comptroller Brian Brooks gets a new gig as Bitfury CEO By Cointelegraph

Former Comptroller of the Currency and Binance.US CEO Brian Brooks has been announced as the new CEO of crypto mining firm BitFury.
According to a Thursday announcement from Bitfury, Brooks was appointed on Oct. 29, and he will lead the firm as it prepares for a new funding round. Bitfury founder and former CEO Valery Vavilov will serve as chief vision officer and the chairman of the board of directors.
