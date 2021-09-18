Former chief of Russia’s Wex crypto exchange arrested in Poland By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
11
Former chief of Russia’s Wex crypto exchange arrested in Poland

BBC Russia has reported that Dmitry Vasiliev, the former chief of Russian cryptocurrency exchange Wex, has been arrested in Warsaw, Poland.

Wex, which was previously known as BTC-e, was a well-known “dark” exchange in the early days of the cryptocurrency industry. It is alleged to have laundered funds for numerous high-profile crypto hacks, including the notorious Mt. Gox incident.