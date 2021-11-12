Former Binance execs say exchange is worth $300B: Report By Cointelegraph





Even with no physical headquarters and seemingly few regulations affecting its business practices, Binance could reportedly be worth three times as much as Coinbase (NASDAQ:) if it were to go public today.

According to a Thursday report from the Wall Street Journal, former executives of the major cryptocurrency exchange estimated that Binance could be worth up to $300 billion as a publicly traded company, considering its current trading volume and transaction fees. Data from CoinMarketCap shows Binance with a trading volume of more than $46 billion in the last 24 hours, making it the top-ranked exchange ahead of Coinbase at roughly $9.5 billion. The estimated valuation would also likely put it ahead of its U.S. competitor, which went into its initial public offering in April with an estimated valuation of $100 billion.

