Former ‘Basketball Wives LA’ Star Brittish Williams Arrested & Indicted On Several Fraud Charges

Oop! It looks like “Basketball Wives LA’ star Brittish Williams is in some legal trouble. According to the St Louis Post Dispatch, she has been indicted on several federal fraud charges in St. Louis. On September 22nd, a federal grand jury decided to take action over five felony charges of misuse of a Social Security number, four charges of bank fraud, three charges of making false statements to the IRS, three charges of wire fraud and three charges of aggravated identity theft.

According to court records, the St. Louis native was arrested today and pleaded not guilty to the charges in U.S. District Court in St. Louis. Prosecutors say Brittish used false Social Security numbers in 2017 to obtain loans, lines of credit, and other funds from financial institutions. Reports show in 2018 and 2019 that Brittish was spending money that didn’t belong to her. Prosecutors claim she deposited four checks ranging in value between $4,500 and $5,800 into accounts that she controlled and withdrew the money before the checks bounced or financial institutions realized they were fraudulent.

Reports also say the victims of the checks she cashed were unaware of the deposits being made. In addition, Brittish also falsely claimed dependents on her 2017-2019 tax returns and used false names and Social Security numbers. Although Brittish hasn’t spoken out about the charges, her lawyer Jason Korner is, and he’s standing beside her. He believes that authorities are targeting her. Jason said his client “has been targeted because of her celebrity, and I expect that to be clear once the evidence is produced.”

As of right now, it’s unclear how much time she is facing, but we’ll keep you updated as more information becomes available.

