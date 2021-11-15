Former Banker Suspected in Huge Fraud Case Repatriated to China

The nabbing of Xu Guojun follows the repatriation of two other Bank of China managers involved in the same case in which the trio was suspected of “embezzling and misappropriating huge amounts of public money,” the Central Commission for Disciplinary Inspection said in a statement Sunday.

China has been stepping up efforts to hunt fugitives overseas and recover assets in the past few years after the authorities ramped up a corruption crackdown at home. The Bank of China case caused a stir 20 years ago due to the sheer amount of money involved, and has been widely seen as a poster child for corruption in China’s state banking system.

The repatriation of Xu Guojun “marks a significant progress in the handling of the 20-year-old case,” the regulator said in the statement, adding that it will continue to repatriate fugitives and recover assets.

Xu, former head of the Kaiping sub-branch of Bank of China in southern Guangdong Province, fled to the U.S. in 2001, according to the statement. The other two suspects, Yu Zhendong and Xu Chaofan, were repatriated in 2004 and 2018, respectively, with over 2 billion yuan ($312 million) of stolen money having been recovered so far.

Xu Chaofan and Xu Guojun were each sentenced to more than 20 years in jail by a Nevada court in 2009 after being convicted of defrauding Bank of China of $485 million. The former bank managers created shell corporations in Hong Kong, and funneled money through those companies as well as bank and investment accounts in Canada and the U.S., prosecutors said then.

