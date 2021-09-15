Former AWS veteran Charlie Bell to head cybersecurity ops at Microsoft

Article content

Former Amazon.com Inc cloud executive Charlie Bell said he has joined Microsoft Corp to lead a newly formed role overseeing cybersecurity operations.

Bell, who will start as an executive vice president, indicated in a LinkedIn post that his role will include dealing with digital fraud, ransomware attacks and with public exposure of private data.

Bell’s appointment comes at a time when Microsoft has been hit hard in terms of cybersecurity shortcomings.

Last week, the company warned some of its Azure cloud computing customers that a major flaw discovered by security researchers could have allowed hackers access to their data.