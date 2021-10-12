Forkast and AAX to Present “Bitcoin & Beyond” Global Summit By CoinQuora

Forkast and AAX to Present “Bitcoin & Beyond” Global Summit



Forkast.News joined AAX to present “ & Beyond” global summit.

It will happen on November 10 and will have over 20 speakers.

Forkast.News, a digital media platform covering all blockchain and emerging technology, economy, and finance, joined AAX — the world’s first crypto exchange powered by LSEG technology to present the annual “Bitcoin & Beyond” global summit on November 10.

According to the announcement, the event will feature over 20 speakers who will answer questions on how digital assets are changing the global economy and leveling the playing field. This includes Sam Bankman-Fried, founder and CEO of FTX, Don Tapscott, co-founder and Executive Chairman of Blockchain Research Institute, and Raoul Pal, founder of Real Vision.

Also, there are other prominent investors, researchers, and thought leaders like Chief Content Officer of CoinDesk, Alex Tapscott, co-founder of Blockchain Research Institute, Ash Bennington, Senior editor and crypto editor of Real Vision, and others who will participate in the event.

Based on a press release, Forkast and AAX will co-host the virtual event on the most complex and relevant problems facing the digital assets industry.

In addition, topics like “What does Bitcoin’s adoption by countries look like, and what are the wider economic and political implications? What does innovation on the Bitcoin network look like? How does space exploration intersect with the rise of digital assets? How can digital assets reinvigorate the global economy?” will also be discussed during that event.

Furthermore, both companies’ executives have expressed themselves. Angie Lau, co-founder, and editor-in-chief of Forkast.News, stressed,

It is clear cryptocurrency as a tool for exchanging value is not the future, it is an unstoppable wave that is happening right now in all corners of the world. But the industry is inundated with distractions that can be misleading, intimidating, and even off-putting.

Meanwhile, AAX head of research and strategy, Ben Caselin, said that Bitcoin is a tech and asset, and at the same time, it is a discursive phenomenon. On top of that, he also stated that AAX sees a responsibility in driving productive discourse and promoting adoption to the mainstream users.

Note that “Bitcoin & Beyond” started from an online video series as a “conversation between peers” so, AAX and Forkast co-hosting this event will take it to a new level of scale and impact as a global virtual summit.

