Forint retreats after rally, Hungary government bond auctions eyed

Article content

BUDAPEST — The forint eased on Thursday

after gains spurred by Hungary’s third consecutive rate hike

earlier this week, with investors now focused on the first

auction of government bonds since the bank said it would start

winding down their purchases.

The Hungarian central bank raised its base rate by 30 basis

points to 1.5% on Tuesday to rein in inflation and said it would

trim weekly bond purchases to 50 billion forints ($168.79

million) from 60 billion starting this week.

“Overall the National Bank of Hungary’s tapering steps seem