Forint retreats after rally, Hungary government bond auctions eyed

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Author of the article:

Reuters

Anita Komuves and Krisztina Than

Publishing date:

Aug 26, 2021  •  15 minutes ago  •  2 minute read  •  Join the conversation

BUDAPEST — The forint eased on Thursday

after gains spurred by Hungary’s third consecutive rate hike

earlier this week, with investors now focused on the first

auction of government bonds since the bank said it would start

winding down their purchases.

The Hungarian central bank raised its base rate by 30 basis

points to 1.5% on Tuesday to rein in inflation and said it would

trim weekly bond purchases to 50 billion forints ($168.79

million) from 60 billion starting this week.

“Overall the National Bank of Hungary’s tapering steps seem

very cautious and is unlikely to deliver meaningful tightening

in monetary conditions,” Citigroup analysts said in a note.

“Therefore the FX and interest rates channels remain the key

tools for the NBH to curb inflation.”

The Government Debt Management Agency will auction three

series of bonds later on Thursday. Secondary market

yields have risen a few basis points since the tapering

announcement, traders have said.

The forint was down 0.16% on the day at 348.70 per

euro, after hitting a two-month high on Wednesday. Some analysts

said the NBH could slow the pace of its rate hikes from

September, with the strong forint helping to curb inflation.

Citigroup analysts said the expected rate hikes to slow to

15 basis points from next month if August consumer price data

confirmed easing of domestic pressures and the forint held

around 350 to the euros helping contain imported inflation.

Elsewhere, the Czech crown was broadly flat, and

the Polish zloty was also little changed trading at

4.5725 against the common currency. The forint has outperformed

its peers, firming more than 4% this year, followed by a 2.6%

rise by the Czech crown.

Unlike the Hungarian and Czech central banks, which have

been hiking interest rates, the Polish central bank has stayed

put in the face of rising price pressures across the region.

“The situation on the zloty market is slightly improving.

This is mainly related to the recent improvement in moods in the

core markets,” Maciej Madej, an analyst at DM TMS Brokers said

in a note. He added the zloty was still relatively weak compared

with regional peers because of different central bank policies.

Stocks in the region were mostly down, with Warsaw

leading losses, falling 0.7%.

CEE SNAPSHO AT

MARKETS T 1006 CET

CURRENC

IES

Latest Previous Daily Change

bid close change in 2021

EURCZK= Czech

EURHUF= Hungary 0

EURPLN= Polish

EURRON= Romania

EURHRK= Croatia

EURRSD= Serbian 0

Note: calculated from 1800

daily CET

change

Latest Previous Daily Change

close change in 2021

.PX Prague 1289.02 1290.020 -0.08% +25.50

0 %

.BUX Budapes 51019.1 51093.80 -0.15% +21.16

t 2 %

.WIG20 Warsaw 2308.87 2325.19 -0.70% +16.38

%

.BETI Buchare 12347.3 12274.70 +0.59% +25.92

st 8 %

.SBITOP Ljublja <.sbitop na> %

.CRBEX Zagreb 1955.51 1958.40 -0.15% +12.43

%

.BELEX1 Belgrad <.belex1 e>

.SOFIX Sofia 568.71 570.68 -0.35% +27.08

%

Yield Yield Spread Daily

(bid) change vs Bund change

in

Czech spread

Republi

c

CZ2YT=R s

CZ5YT=R s

CZ10YT= s

Poland

PL2YT=R s

PL5YT=R s

PL10YT= s

FORWARD

3×6 6×9 9×12 3M

interba

nk

Czech 1.63 2.08 2.22 0.97

Rep

Hungary 2.17 2.33 2.41 1.61

Poland 0.43 0.64 0.87 0.21

Note: are for ask

FRA prices

quotes

*********************************************

*****************

($1 = 296.2300 forints)

(Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by

Tomasz Janowski)

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.

    Comments

    Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion and encourage all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments may take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask you to keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications—you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there is an update to a comment thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR