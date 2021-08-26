Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
BUDAPEST — The forint eased on Thursday
after gains spurred by Hungary’s third consecutive rate hike
earlier this week, with investors now focused on the first
auction of government bonds since the bank said it would start
winding down their purchases.
The Hungarian central bank raised its base rate by 30 basis
points to 1.5% on Tuesday to rein in inflation and said it would
trim weekly bond purchases to 50 billion forints ($168.79
million) from 60 billion starting this week.
“Overall the National Bank of Hungary’s tapering steps seem
very cautious and is unlikely to deliver meaningful tightening
in monetary conditions,” Citigroup analysts said in a note.
“Therefore the FX and interest rates channels remain the key
tools for the NBH to curb inflation.”
The Government Debt Management Agency will auction three
series of bonds later on Thursday. Secondary market
yields have risen a few basis points since the tapering
announcement, traders have said.
The forint was down 0.16% on the day at 348.70 per
euro, after hitting a two-month high on Wednesday. Some analysts
said the NBH could slow the pace of its rate hikes from
September, with the strong forint helping to curb inflation.
Citigroup analysts said the expected rate hikes to slow to
15 basis points from next month if August consumer price data
confirmed easing of domestic pressures and the forint held
around 350 to the euros helping contain imported inflation.
Elsewhere, the Czech crown was broadly flat, and
the Polish zloty was also little changed trading at
4.5725 against the common currency. The forint has outperformed
its peers, firming more than 4% this year, followed by a 2.6%
rise by the Czech crown.
Unlike the Hungarian and Czech central banks, which have
been hiking interest rates, the Polish central bank has stayed
put in the face of rising price pressures across the region.
“The situation on the zloty market is slightly improving.
This is mainly related to the recent improvement in moods in the
core markets,” Maciej Madej, an analyst at DM TMS Brokers said
in a note. He added the zloty was still relatively weak compared
with regional peers because of different central bank policies.
Stocks in the region were mostly down, with Warsaw
leading losses, falling 0.7%.
($1 = 296.2300 forints)
(Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by
Tomasz Janowski)
