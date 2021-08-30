Forint outperforms peers buoyed by weaker dollar, Hungary rate hike

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

Author of the article:

BUDAPEST — Most central European

currencies gained on Monday, with the Hungarian forint

outperforming, as the dollar traded near two-week lows following

a dovish tone from the U.S. Federal Reserve on Friday.

The dollar eased after Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s remarks at

the Jackson Hole Symposium calmed fears over the tapering

timetable as he laid out a slower-than-expected path to rate

hikes.

The Hungarian forint gained 0.27% to trade at

348.42 per euro in low liquidity, as markets in London were

closed for a bank holiday.

The currency got a boost last Tuesday when the Hungarian

central bank raised its base rate by 30 basis points again, but

the currency gave up some of those gains on Friday amid the

uncertainty ahead of Powell’s speech.

“The 347-level kept the forint from strengthening further

and I do not expect that to be broken in the near future,” an FX

trader in Budapest said.

Hungary’s central bank said last week it would start

gradually winding down its government bond purchases, which

resulted in a rise in yields as the country cut back its

government bond sales on Thursday.

“The market interpreted the bank’s announcement in a way

that it still wants to concentrate on longer-dated bonds, thus

many investors are trying to sell three- and five-year bonds

now,” an FI trader in Budapest said.

This resulted in bond yields in the middle of the curve

rising around 20 basis points, while yields at the end of the

curve are about 10 points higher since last Tuesday.

Yields were stable on Monday, with the yield on the 10-year

bond at 2.94%.

Elsewhere, the Polish zloty gained 0.15% and was

trading at 4.57 versus the common currency.

Markets were eyeing the August flash CPI reading in Poland

due on Tuesday, Commerzbank wrote, as the country’s negative

real interest rate and the dovishness of the central bank are

putting pressure on the zloty.

“Only a prominent downward CPI surprise tomorrow can ease

pressure on the exchange rate,” Commerzbank analysts said.

The Czech crown eased 0.21% to 25.558 per euro.

The Romanian leu was little moved.

Stocks in the region gained, with Budapest adding

0.98%, while Warsaw was 0.9% higher. Prague was

flat, while Bucharest was 0.35% stronger.

CEE SNAPSHOT AT

MARKETS 1104

CET

CURRENCI

ES

Latest Previous Daily Change

bid close change in 2021

EURCZK Czech 25.5580 25.5050 -0.21% +2.63%

= crown

EURHUF Hungary 348.4200 349.3500 +0.27% +4.10%

= forint

EURPLN Polish 4.5700 4.5769 +0.15% -0.24%

= zloty

EURRON Romania 4.9340 4.9352 +0.02% -1.40%

= n leu

EURHRK Croatia 7.4930 7.4895 -0.05% +0.73%

= n kuna

EURRSD Serbian 117.4800 117.5800 +0.09% +0.08%

= dinar

Note: calculated from 1800

daily CET

change

Latest Previous Daily Change

close change in 2021

.PX Prague 1282.48 1282.330 +0.01% +24.86%

.BUX Budapes 51567.63 51068.80 +0.98% +22.47%

t

.WIG20 Warsaw 2344.57 2323.77 +0.90% +18.18%

.BETI Buchare 12433.05 12389.58 +0.35% +26.80%

st

.SBITO Ljublja 1198.33 1194.54 +0.32% +33.02%

P na

.CRBEX Zagreb 1970.38 1964.42 +0.30% +13.29%

.BELEX Belgrad <.belex15 e>

.SOFIX Sofia 569.79 569.80 -0.00% +27.32%

Yield Yield Spread Daily

(bid) change vs change

Bund in

Czech Republic spread

CZ2YT= 2-year s

CZ5YT= 5-year s

CZ10YT 10-year s

Poland

PL2YT= 2-year s

PL5YT= 5-year s

PL10YT 10-year s

FORWARD

3×6 6×9 9×12 3M

interba

nk

Czech

Hungary

Poland

Note: are for ask prices

FRA

quotes

**********************************************

****************

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.

    Comments

    Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion and encourage all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments may take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask you to keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications—you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there is an update to a comment thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR