Forint outperforms peers buoyed by weaker dollar, Hungary rate hike

348.42 per euro in low liquidity, as markets in London were

The Hungarian forint gained 0.27% to trade at

timetable as he laid out a slower-than-expected path to rate

the Jackson Hole Symposium calmed fears over the tapering

The dollar eased after Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s remarks at

a dovish tone from the U.S. Federal Reserve on Friday.

outperforming, as the dollar traded near two-week lows following

currencies gained on Monday, with the Hungarian forint

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

closed for a bank holiday.

The currency got a boost last Tuesday when the Hungarian

central bank raised its base rate by 30 basis points again, but

the currency gave up some of those gains on Friday amid the

uncertainty ahead of Powell’s speech.

“The 347-level kept the forint from strengthening further

and I do not expect that to be broken in the near future,” an FX

trader in Budapest said.

Hungary’s central bank said last week it would start

gradually winding down its government bond purchases, which

resulted in a rise in yields as the country cut back its

government bond sales on Thursday.

“The market interpreted the bank’s announcement in a way

that it still wants to concentrate on longer-dated bonds, thus

many investors are trying to sell three- and five-year bonds