Forint outperforms peers buoyed by weaker dollar, Hungary rate hike

BUDAPEST — Most central European
currencies gained on Monday, with the Hungarian forint
outperforming, as the dollar traded near two-week lows following
a dovish tone from the U.S. Federal Reserve on Friday.
The dollar eased after Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s remarks at
the Jackson Hole Symposium calmed fears over the tapering
timetable as he laid out a slower-than-expected path to rate
hikes.
The Hungarian forint gained 0.27% to trade at
348.42 per euro in low liquidity, as markets in London were
closed for a bank holiday.
The currency got a boost last Tuesday when the Hungarian
central bank raised its base rate by 30 basis points again, but
the currency gave up some of those gains on Friday amid the
uncertainty ahead of Powell’s speech.
“The 347-level kept the forint from strengthening further
and I do not expect that to be broken in the near future,” an FX
trader in Budapest said.
Hungary’s central bank said last week it would start
gradually winding down its government bond purchases, which
resulted in a rise in yields as the country cut back its
government bond sales on Thursday.
“The market interpreted the bank’s announcement in a way
that it still wants to concentrate on longer-dated bonds, thus
many investors are trying to sell three- and five-year bonds
now,” an FI trader in Budapest said.
This resulted in bond yields in the middle of the curve
rising around 20 basis points, while yields at the end of the
curve are about 10 points higher since last Tuesday.
Yields were stable on Monday, with the yield on the 10-year
bond at 2.94%.
Elsewhere, the Polish zloty gained 0.15% and was
trading at 4.57 versus the common currency.
Markets were eyeing the August flash CPI reading in Poland
due on Tuesday, Commerzbank wrote, as the country’s negative
real interest rate and the dovishness of the central bank are
putting pressure on the zloty.
“Only a prominent downward CPI surprise tomorrow can ease
pressure on the exchange rate,” Commerzbank analysts said.
The Czech crown eased 0.21% to 25.558 per euro.
The Romanian leu was little moved.
Stocks in the region gained, with Budapest adding
0.98%, while Warsaw was 0.9% higher. Prague was
flat, while Bucharest was 0.35% stronger.
CEE SNAPSHOT AT
MARKETS 1104
CET
CURRENCI
ES
Latest Previous Daily Change
bid close change in 2021
EURCZK Czech 25.5580 25.5050 -0.21% +2.63%
= crown
EURHUF Hungary 348.4200 349.3500 +0.27% +4.10%
= forint
EURPLN Polish 4.5700 4.5769 +0.15% -0.24%
= zloty
EURRON Romania 4.9340 4.9352 +0.02% -1.40%
= n leu
EURHRK Croatia 7.4930 7.4895 -0.05% +0.73%
= n kuna
EURRSD Serbian 117.4800 117.5800 +0.09% +0.08%
= dinar
Note: calculated from 1800
daily CET
change
Latest Previous Daily Change
close change in 2021
.PX Prague 1282.48 1282.330 +0.01% +24.86%
.BUX Budapes 51567.63 51068.80 +0.98% +22.47%
t
.WIG20 Warsaw 2344.57 2323.77 +0.90% +18.18%
.BETI Buchare 12433.05 12389.58 +0.35% +26.80%
st
.SBITO Ljublja 1198.33 1194.54 +0.32% +33.02%
P na
.CRBEX Zagreb 1970.38 1964.42 +0.30% +13.29%
.BELEX Belgrad <.belex15 e>
.SOFIX Sofia 569.79 569.80 -0.00% +27.32%
Yield Yield Spread Daily
(bid) change vs change
Bund in
Czech Republic spread
CZ2YT= 2-year
CZ5YT= 5-year
CZ10YT 10-year
Poland
PL2YT= 2-year
PL5YT= 5-year
PL10YT 10-year
FORWARD
3×6 6×9 9×12 3M
interba
nk
Czech
Hungary
Poland
Note: are for ask prices
FRA
quotes
**********************************************
****************
