Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content PRAGUE — Hungary’s forint recovered losses on Wednesday, grinding higher on continued rate hike expectations before a central bank meeting next week, while shares in Czech utility CEZ scaled an 8-1/2 year peak as wholesale electricity prices rose. The rise in CEZ shares, which climbed as much as 3% and hit their highest since January 2013 at 673 crowns, buoyed Prague’s main stock index amid mixed trading in central Europe. Warsaw blue-chip stocks fell 0.7% and Budapest gained 0.6%.

Article content Higher wholesale power prices point to growing profits in the coming years for CEZ, and even though carbon allowance prices are also rising fast, the Czech energy giant has a lower carbon intensity in its fleet of plants than many peers. “This is a competitive advantage for CEZ,” Komercni Banka analyst Bohumil Trampota said. On currency markets, the forint was again in the lead, having steadily gained 3.4% since hitting a multi-month low on July 26. It was up 0.3% on the day at 0843 GMT, at 350.6 to the euro and near a test of the psychological 350 level. Elsewhere, the Czech crown dipped 0.1% and the Romanian leu was flat. The zloty gained 0.2% to 4.554 to the euro and Polish yields dropped on shorter-dated debt ahead of a central bank tender to purchase bonds.