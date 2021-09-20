Forint hits six-week-low, Evergrande crisis hammers stocks

Article content
BUDAPEST — Hungary’s forint
fell to a six-week-low ahead of Tuesday’s pivotal central bank
meeting, while regional stock markets were hammered as China
Evergrande’s debt crisis curbed appetite for riskier
assets.
At 0808 GMT, the forint traded 0.1% lower, recovering from
an earlier fall of around 0.2%. The Czech crown, which
like the forint has benefited so far from central bank rate
tightening, was down 0.13% in early trade.
“The general negative (market) sentiment has lifted the
Article content
EURHUF exchange rate to the 50-day and 100-day moving averages
in a much more substantial move than seen in the Czech crown and
the Polish zloty,” brokerage Erste Investment said in a note.
“These levels could halt the forint’s losses for the time
being.”
Regional stock markets were all in the red, as Warsaw stocks
led losses with a 2.3% drop.
The forint and the crown still dominated the region with
gains of some 3% each for the year, as central banks in Budapest
and Prague started raising rates in June to combat growing
inflation pressure in the aftermath of the pandemic.
Hungary’s central bank meets on Tuesday to discuss interest
rates amid high uncertainty over the size of its next rate move,
following a combined 90 basis points worth of hikes in its base
Article content
rate over the past three months to 1.5%.
Economists polled by Reuters expect the bank to raise its
base rate by 25 basis points to 1.75% on Tuesday. However,
forecasts for the move project four possible outcomes – a 15
basis-point, a 20 basis-point, a 25 basis-point and a 30
basis-point increase.
A currency dealer in Budapest said the Evergrande debt
crisis could also complicate Tuesday’s decision as the weakness
of the forint would justify tighter policy, while a possibly
shakier world economy could support the case for continuing
quantitative easing.
“Even though the cycle of rate hikes is set to continue,
probably with smaller steps, their precise size is unclear,”
Erste Group said in a note.
“Moreover, it will be interesting to see the new inflation
Article content
and growth forecasts of the national bank, which may offer
further insight into the planned course for the near future.”
The zloty, which has underperformed the crown and
the forint in the past months over the Polish central bank’s
dovish stance on inflation, eased 0.2% and could face further
pressure from a key court decision due later this week.
“The ruling of the Constitutional Court scheduled for this
week (Wednesday), which will decide on the primacy of Polish law
over EU law, remains a source of uncertainty,” Bank Millennium
said in a note.
“Until then, we expect continued increased pressure on the
zloty.”
CEE SNAPSHO AT
MARKETS T 1008
CET
CURRENC
IES
Latest Previou Daily Change
s
bid close change in 2021
EURCZK Czech
Article content
EURHUF Hungary
EURPLN Polish
EURRON Romanian
EURHRK Croatian
EURRSD Serbian
Note: calculated from 1800
daily CET
change
Latest Previou Daily Change
s
close change in 2021
.PX Prague 1290.29 1305.24 -1.15% +25.62
00 %
.BUX Budapest 51488.8 52376.9 -1.70% +22.28
6 1 %
.WIG20 Warsaw <.wig20> %
.BETI Buchares 12263.4 12315.7 -0.42% +25.07
t 8 7 %
.SBITO Ljubljan <.sbito p a> %
.CRBEX Zagreb <.crbex> %
.BELEX Belgrade <.belex>
.SOFIX Sofia <.sofix> %
Yield Yield Spread Daily
(bid) change vs Bund change
in
Czech spread
Republic
CZ2YT= 2-year
CZ5YT= 5-year
CZ10YT
Poland
PL2YT= 2-year
PL5YT= 5-year
PL10YT
FORWARD
3×6 6×9 9×12 3M
interba
nk
Czech
Hungary
Poland
Note: are for ask
FRA prices
quotes
********************************************
******************
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Devika Syamnath)
