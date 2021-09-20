Forint hits six-week-low, Evergrande crisis hammers stocks

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

Author of the article:

Publishing date:

Sep 20, 2021  •  18 minutes ago  •  3 minute read  •  Join the conversation

BUDAPEST — Hungary’s forint

fell to a six-week-low ahead of Tuesday’s pivotal central bank

meeting, while regional stock markets were hammered as China

Evergrande’s debt crisis curbed appetite for riskier

assets.

At 0808 GMT, the forint traded 0.1% lower, recovering from

an earlier fall of around 0.2%. The Czech crown, which

like the forint has benefited so far from central bank rate

tightening, was down 0.13% in early trade.

“The general negative (market) sentiment has lifted the

EURHUF exchange rate to the 50-day and 100-day moving averages

in a much more substantial move than seen in the Czech crown and

the Polish zloty,” brokerage Erste Investment said in a note.

“These levels could halt the forint’s losses for the time

being.”

Regional stock markets were all in the red, as Warsaw stocks

led losses with a 2.3% drop.

The forint and the crown still dominated the region with

gains of some 3% each for the year, as central banks in Budapest

and Prague started raising rates in June to combat growing

inflation pressure in the aftermath of the pandemic.

Hungary’s central bank meets on Tuesday to discuss interest

rates amid high uncertainty over the size of its next rate move,

following a combined 90 basis points worth of hikes in its base

rate over the past three months to 1.5%.

Economists polled by Reuters expect the bank to raise its

base rate by 25 basis points to 1.75% on Tuesday. However,

forecasts for the move project four possible outcomes – a 15

basis-point, a 20 basis-point, a 25 basis-point and a 30

basis-point increase.

A currency dealer in Budapest said the Evergrande debt

crisis could also complicate Tuesday’s decision as the weakness

of the forint would justify tighter policy, while a possibly

shakier world economy could support the case for continuing

quantitative easing.

“Even though the cycle of rate hikes is set to continue,

probably with smaller steps, their precise size is unclear,”

Erste Group said in a note.

“Moreover, it will be interesting to see the new inflation

and growth forecasts of the national bank, which may offer

further insight into the planned course for the near future.”

The zloty, which has underperformed the crown and

the forint in the past months over the Polish central bank’s

dovish stance on inflation, eased 0.2% and could face further

pressure from a key court decision due later this week.

“The ruling of the Constitutional Court scheduled for this

week (Wednesday), which will decide on the primacy of Polish law

over EU law, remains a source of uncertainty,” Bank Millennium

said in a note.

“Until then, we expect continued increased pressure on the

zloty.”

CEE SNAPSHO AT

MARKETS T 1008

CET

CURRENC

IES

Latest Previou Daily Change

s

bid close change in 2021

EURCZK Czech

EURHUF Hungary 0 0

EURPLN Polish

EURRON Romanian

EURHRK Croatian

EURRSD Serbian 0 0

Note: calculated from 1800

daily CET

change

Latest Previou Daily Change

s

close change in 2021

.PX Prague 1290.29 1305.24 -1.15% +25.62

00 %

.BUX Budapest 51488.8 52376.9 -1.70% +22.28

6 1 %

.WIG20 Warsaw <.wig20> %

.BETI Buchares 12263.4 12315.7 -0.42% +25.07

t 8 7 %

.SBITO Ljubljan <.sbito p a> %

.CRBEX Zagreb <.crbex> %

.BELEX Belgrade <.belex>

.SOFIX Sofia <.sofix> %

Yield Yield Spread Daily

(bid) change vs Bund change

in

Czech spread

Republic

CZ2YT= 2-year s

CZ5YT= 5-year s

CZ10YT s

Poland

PL2YT= 2-year s

PL5YT= 5-year s

PL10YT s

FORWARD

3×6 6×9 9×12 3M

interba

nk

Czech

Hungary

Poland

Note: are for ask

FRA prices

quotes

********************************************

******************

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.

    Comments

    Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion and encourage all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments may take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask you to keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications—you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there is an update to a comment thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR