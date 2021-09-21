Forint falls, then rises, after scaled-back rate hike

The rate of increase, though, missed expectations of a 25

from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

a row to curb rising inflation as the economy rebounds strongly

points to 1.65%, delivering its fourth rate hike in

Hungary’s central bank raised its base rate by 15 basis

confirmed its tightening cycle remained on course.

central bank surprised with a scaled-back interest rate hike but

low on Tuesday before quickly rebounding as the Hungarian

PRAGUE — The forint fell to a six-week

basis point rise seen in a Reuters poll, pushing the forint down

as much as 0.4% on the day to trade at a session low of 355.10

to the euro after the midday decision.

But it rebounded less than an hour later – and was near

session highs hit in morning trade – after the central bank

lifted inflation forecasts and said rate tightening would

continue and it would reduce bond purchases.

By 1348 GMT, the forint had gained 0.3% on the day

to trade at 353.50 to the euro.

“The post-meeting communications certainly struck a more

hawkish tone than the decision to slow the pace of tightening

might have suggested,” Capital Economics said.

The forint along with the Czech crown have been the

best-performing currencies in central Europe in 2021 as their