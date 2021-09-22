Forint fades after modest rate hike, zloty sinks to 5-month low

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
3

Author of the article:

PRAGUE — Hungary’s forint fell further

from its September highs on Wednesday, a day after its central

bank slowed the pace of interest rate hikes, while the Polish

zloty touched a more than 5-month low ahead of a key

constitutional court ruling.

The forint led losses among central European currencies,

which largely stayed under pressure as markets awaited more

clues about the U.S. Federal Reserve’s tapering timeline.

Only the crown firmed, amid growing certainty the Czech

central bank could accelerate its own rate tightening cycle.

Central European stock markets also strengthened, led by a

1.5% rise in Warsaw blue-chip stocks as global markets

found relief after Chinese developer Evergrande said it could

pay a coupon on one of its bonds. Worries over a possible

default and its spillover effects hit markets this week.

In Poland, the zloty had dropped 0.2% to 4.631 to

the euro by 0904 GMT.

The country’s Constitutional Tribunal could rule on

Wednesday on whether Poland’s constitution or European Union

treaties take precedence, a judgment that an EU commissioner

said was holding up the release of European funds to Warsaw.

“(The decision) could put further pressure on the zloty and

could have further consequences in the ongoing fight with

Brussels and the future of the National Recovery Plan,” Bank

Millennium said.

Hungary’s forint fell 0.5%. Its central bank

delivered a lower-than-expected 15 basis point rate increase on

Tuesday, but assured markets a tightening cycle would continue

as it lifted its inflation forecasts.

Central banks in Hungary and the Czech Republic were the

first in the European Union to start interest rate hikes in

June.

“One might question why higher inflation risk does not

warrant faster, more urgent rate hikes, but all in all, the

communication suggested that rate hikes may continue further

than it appeared before,” Commerzbank said.

Markets are betting the Czech central bank could deliver a

50 basis point rate hike – above their standard 25 basis point

moves – at a Sept. 30 meeting. It would be the first time since

1997 that the bank opted for a steeper hike.

The crown outperformed on Wednesday, gaining a

touch to 25.413 per euro, but it was off a more than 1-1/2 year

high of 25.248 hit last week.

CEE SNAPSHO AT

MARKETS T 1104

CET

CURRENC

IES

Latest Previou Daily Change

s

bid close change in 2021

EURCZK Czech

EURHUF Hungary 0 0

EURPLN Polish

EURRON Romanian

EURHRK Croatian

EURRSD Serbian 0 0

Note: calcula 1800

daily ted CET

change from

STOCKS

Latest Previou Daily Change

s

close change in 2021

.PX Prague 1297.58 1294.19 +0.26% +26.33

00 %

.BUX Budapest 51133.4 50815.5 +0.63% +21.44

7 6 %

.WIG20 Warsaw <.wig20> %

.BETI Buchares 12347.8 12356.9 -0.07% +25.93

t 8 0 %

.SBITO Ljubljan <.sbito p a> %

.CRBEX Zagreb <.crbex> %

.BELEX Belgrade <.belex>

.SOFIX Sofia <.sofix> %

BONDS

Yield Yield Spread Daily

(bid) change vs Bund change

in

Czech spread

Republic

CZ2YT= 2-year s

CZ5YT= 5-year s

CZ10YT s

Poland

PL2YT= 2-year s

PL5YT= 5-year s

PL10YT s

FRA

3×6 6×9 9×12 3M

interba

nk

Czech

Hungary

Poland

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask

prices

***********************************

***************************

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Joanna Plucinska in Warsaw

and Gergely Szakacs in Budapest; Editing by Pravin Char)

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.

    Comments

    Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion and encourage all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments may take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask you to keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications—you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there is an update to a comment thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR