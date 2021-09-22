Forint fades after modest rate hike, zloty sinks to 5-month low

Only the crown firmed, amid growing certainty the Czech

clues about the U.S. Federal Reserve’s tapering timeline.

which largely stayed under pressure as markets awaited more

The forint led losses among central European currencies,

zloty touched a more than 5-month low ahead of a key

bank slowed the pace of interest rate hikes, while the Polish

from its September highs on Wednesday, a day after its central

central bank could accelerate its own rate tightening cycle.

Central European stock markets also strengthened, led by a

1.5% rise in Warsaw blue-chip stocks as global markets

found relief after Chinese developer Evergrande said it could

pay a coupon on one of its bonds. Worries over a possible

default and its spillover effects hit markets this week.

In Poland, the zloty had dropped 0.2% to 4.631 to

the euro by 0904 GMT.

The country’s Constitutional Tribunal could rule on

Wednesday on whether Poland’s constitution or European Union

treaties take precedence, a judgment that an EU commissioner

said was holding up the release of European funds to Warsaw.

“(The decision) could put further pressure on the zloty and