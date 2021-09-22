Forint fades after modest rate hike, zloty sinks to 5-month low

Article content
PRAGUE — Hungary’s forint fell further
from its September highs on Wednesday, a day after its central
bank slowed the pace of interest rate hikes, while the Polish
zloty touched a more than 5-month low ahead of a key
constitutional court ruling.
The forint led losses among central European currencies,
which largely stayed under pressure as markets awaited more
clues about the U.S. Federal Reserve’s tapering timeline.
Only the crown firmed, amid growing certainty the Czech
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
central bank could accelerate its own rate tightening cycle.
Central European stock markets also strengthened, led by a
1.5% rise in Warsaw blue-chip stocks as global markets
found relief after Chinese developer Evergrande said it could
pay a coupon on one of its bonds. Worries over a possible
default and its spillover effects hit markets this week.
In Poland, the zloty had dropped 0.2% to 4.631 to
the euro by 0904 GMT.
The country’s Constitutional Tribunal could rule on
Wednesday on whether Poland’s constitution or European Union
treaties take precedence, a judgment that an EU commissioner
said was holding up the release of European funds to Warsaw.
“(The decision) could put further pressure on the zloty and
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
could have further consequences in the ongoing fight with
Brussels and the future of the National Recovery Plan,” Bank
Millennium said.
Hungary’s forint fell 0.5%. Its central bank
delivered a lower-than-expected 15 basis point rate increase on
Tuesday, but assured markets a tightening cycle would continue
as it lifted its inflation forecasts.
Central banks in Hungary and the Czech Republic were the
first in the European Union to start interest rate hikes in
June.
“One might question why higher inflation risk does not
warrant faster, more urgent rate hikes, but all in all, the
communication suggested that rate hikes may continue further
than it appeared before,” Commerzbank said.
Markets are betting the Czech central bank could deliver a
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
50 basis point rate hike – above their standard 25 basis point
moves – at a Sept. 30 meeting. It would be the first time since
1997 that the bank opted for a steeper hike.
The crown outperformed on Wednesday, gaining a
touch to 25.413 per euro, but it was off a more than 1-1/2 year
high of 25.248 hit last week.
CEE SNAPSHO AT
MARKETS T 1104
CET
CURRENC
IES
Latest Previou Daily Change
s
bid close change in 2021
EURCZK Czech
EURHUF Hungary
EURPLN Polish
EURRON Romanian
EURHRK Croatian
EURRSD Serbian
Note: calcula 1800
daily ted CET
change from
STOCKS
Latest Previou Daily Change
s
close change in 2021
.PX Prague 1297.58 1294.19 +0.26% +26.33
00 %
.BUX Budapest 51133.4 50815.5 +0.63% +21.44
7 6 %
.WIG20 Warsaw <.wig20> %
.BETI Buchares 12347.8 12356.9 -0.07% +25.93
t 8 0 %
.SBITO Ljubljan <.sbito p a> %
.CRBEX Zagreb <.crbex> %
.BELEX Belgrade <.belex>
.SOFIX Sofia <.sofix> %
BONDS
Yield Yield Spread Daily
(bid) change vs Bund change
in
Czech spread
Republic
CZ2YT= 2-year
CZ5YT= 5-year
CZ10YT
Poland
PL2YT= 2-year
PL5YT= 5-year
PL10YT
FRA
3×6 6×9 9×12 3M
interba
nk
Czech
Hungary
Poland
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask
prices
***********************************
***************************
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Joanna Plucinska in Warsaw
and Gergely Szakacs in Budapest; Editing by Pravin Char)
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.