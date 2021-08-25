Forint extends gains after rate hike, tapering announcement

BUDAPEST — The forint added to its gains

on Wednesday a day after the Hungarian central bank raised its

base rate for the third time in a row and said it was starting a

gradual withdrawal of its quantitative easing program.

The forint was up 0.17% on the day and was trading

at a two-month high at 347.75 per euro. The currency

strengthened by near half percent since the rate hike on

Tuesday.

Hungary’s central bank raised its base rate by 30 basis

points to 1.5%, as expected, to curb higher-than-expected

inflation.

The bank reiterated that it would continue the cycle of

interest rate hikes until the outlook for inflation stabilized

around its target in a sustainable manner, but it dropped a

previous reference to monthly steps from its statement.

Some market players interpreted this as a sign that the

central bank did not commit to another rate hike in September,

which might bring some uncertainty to the forint’s market,

traders and analysts said.

“There were tell-tale signs that the MPC might soon claim

that they have done enough,” Commerzbank wrote.

The central bank also said its weekly amount of bond

purchases will be reduced to 50 billion forints from 60 billion

forints starting this week.

“This cautious tapering is supporting the forint as it

tightens the supply of the currency,” an FX trader in Budapest

said.

Government bond yields on the long end of the curve were

little moved by the central bank’s announcement, traders said.

They edged up 2-3 basis points after the decision on Tuesday and

were unmoved on Wednesday.

The yield on the 10-year bond was 2.83%.

“The secondary market is quiet, and the effect of the

tapering on yields will be seen after Thursday’s auction of the

Government Debt Management Agency,” a fixed-income trader said.

Elsewhere, the Czech crown added 0.09% and was

trading at 25.510 per euro. The Polish zloty firmed

0.15% to 4.5670 versus the common currency.

“The divergence between the monetary policy pursued by the

Polish central bank and other banks in the region will continue

to deepen. The Czech central bank is also gradually normalizing

its monetary policy,” PKO Bank wrote in a note.

Stocks in the region were mixed, with Budapest’s equities

weakening 0.79% while Prague gained 0.22%. Warsaw’s

stocks were flat and Bucharest added 0.4%

