Forint extends gains after rate hike, tapering announcement

Article content BUDAPEST — The forint added to its gains on Wednesday a day after the Hungarian central bank raised its base rate for the third time in a row and said it was starting a gradual withdrawal of its quantitative easing program. The forint was up 0.17% on the day and was trading at a two-month high at 347.75 per euro. The currency strengthened by near half percent since the rate hike on Tuesday. Hungary’s central bank raised its base rate by 30 basis points to 1.5%, as expected, to curb higher-than-expected

Article content inflation. The bank reiterated that it would continue the cycle of interest rate hikes until the outlook for inflation stabilized around its target in a sustainable manner, but it dropped a previous reference to monthly steps from its statement. Some market players interpreted this as a sign that the central bank did not commit to another rate hike in September, which might bring some uncertainty to the forint’s market, traders and analysts said. “There were tell-tale signs that the MPC might soon claim that they have done enough,” Commerzbank wrote. The central bank also said its weekly amount of bond purchases will be reduced to 50 billion forints from 60 billion forints starting this week. “This cautious tapering is supporting the forint as it

Article content tightens the supply of the currency,” an FX trader in Budapest said. Government bond yields on the long end of the curve were little moved by the central bank’s announcement, traders said. They edged up 2-3 basis points after the decision on Tuesday and were unmoved on Wednesday. The yield on the 10-year bond was 2.83%. “The secondary market is quiet, and the effect of the tapering on yields will be seen after Thursday’s auction of the Government Debt Management Agency,” a fixed-income trader said. Elsewhere, the Czech crown added 0.09% and was trading at 25.510 per euro. The Polish zloty firmed 0.15% to 4.5670 versus the common currency. “The divergence between the monetary policy pursued by the Polish central bank and other banks in the region will continue

