Forint extends gains after rate hike, tapering announcement

BUDAPEST — The forint added to its gains
on Wednesday a day after the Hungarian central bank raised its
base rate for the third time in a row and said it was starting a
gradual withdrawal of its quantitative easing program.
The forint was up 0.17% on the day and was trading
at a two-month high at 347.75 per euro. The currency
strengthened by near half percent since the rate hike on
Tuesday.
Hungary’s central bank raised its base rate by 30 basis
points to 1.5%, as expected, to curb higher-than-expected
inflation.
The bank reiterated that it would continue the cycle of
interest rate hikes until the outlook for inflation stabilized
around its target in a sustainable manner, but it dropped a
previous reference to monthly steps from its statement.
Some market players interpreted this as a sign that the
central bank did not commit to another rate hike in September,
which might bring some uncertainty to the forint’s market,
traders and analysts said.
“There were tell-tale signs that the MPC might soon claim
that they have done enough,” Commerzbank wrote.
The central bank also said its weekly amount of bond
purchases will be reduced to 50 billion forints from 60 billion
forints starting this week.
“This cautious tapering is supporting the forint as it
tightens the supply of the currency,” an FX trader in Budapest
said.
Government bond yields on the long end of the curve were
little moved by the central bank’s announcement, traders said.
They edged up 2-3 basis points after the decision on Tuesday and
were unmoved on Wednesday.
The yield on the 10-year bond was 2.83%.
“The secondary market is quiet, and the effect of the
tapering on yields will be seen after Thursday’s auction of the
Government Debt Management Agency,” a fixed-income trader said.
Elsewhere, the Czech crown added 0.09% and was
trading at 25.510 per euro. The Polish zloty firmed
0.15% to 4.5670 versus the common currency.
“The divergence between the monetary policy pursued by the
Polish central bank and other banks in the region will continue
to deepen. The Czech central bank is also gradually normalizing
its monetary policy,” PKO Bank wrote in a note.
Stocks in the region were mixed, with Budapest’s equities
weakening 0.79% while Prague gained 0.22%. Warsaw’s
stocks were flat and Bucharest added 0.4%
CEE SNAPSHO AT
MARKETS T 1048 CET
CURRENC
IES
Latest Previous Daily Change
bid close change in 2021
EURCZK= Czech
EURHUF= Hungary
EURPLN= Polish
EURRON= Romania
EURHRK= Croatia
EURRSD= Serbian
Note: calculated from 1800
daily CET
change
Latest Previous Daily Change
close change in 2021
.PX Prague 1288.96 1286.180 +0.22% +25.49
0 %
.BUX Budapes 51225.7 51633.85 -0.79% +21.65
t 8 %
.WIG20 Warsaw 2300.79 2300.90 -0.00% +15.97
%
.BETI Buchare 12247.8 12199.46 +0.40% +24.91
st 0 %
.SBITOP Ljublja <.sbitop na> %
.CRBEX Zagreb 1961.39 1961.18 +0.01% +12.77
%
.BELEX1 Belgrad <.belex1 e>
.SOFIX Sofia 570.09 573.39 -0.58% +27.39
%
Yield Yield Spread Daily
(bid) change vs Bund change
in
Czech spread
Republi
c
CZ2YT=R
CZ5YT=R
CZ10YT=
Poland
PL2YT=R
PL5YT=R
PL10YT=
FORWARD
3×6 6×9 9×12 3M
interba
nk
Czech 1.63 2.08 2.22 0.97
Rep
Hungary 2.20 2.29 2.39 1.44
Poland 0.43 0.64 0.86 0.21
Note: are for ask
FRA prices
quotes
*********************************************
*****************
(Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by
Giles Elgood)
