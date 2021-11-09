Forint eases as inflation jumps above forecasts

BUDAPEST — The forint eased on

Tuesday, underperforming its central European peers, as

higher-than-expected inflation data increased uncertainty about

the pace of rate tightening.

The Romanian leu was stable ahead of an expected

central bank rate hike later in the day.

The forint eased 0.29%, reversing early gains, and

was trading at 361.90 per euro after data showed headline

inflation jumped to an annual 6.5% in October from 5.5% in

September, well above forecasts.

The high CPI data challenges the National Bank of Hungary’s

slow but steady approach to rate tightening after two

larger-than-expected hikes by the Czech and Polish central

banks.

“The market is uncertain because these numbers justify a

bigger rate hike, however, investors are not sure whether the

central bank is willing to do that, or wants to stick with the

15-basis-point rate hikes,” an FX trader in Budapest said.

The Romanian central bank was expected to follow its

regional peers and continue its rate hikes on Tuesday as a

Reuters poll of analysts saw a 50 basis point rate hike to 2% at

its meeting later in the day.

“We think the NBR’s move should be enough to keep EUR/RON

trading under 4.95, helped by attractive implied yields. 3m RON

implied yields derived through the EUR FX forwards are now 3.60%

per annum,” ING wrote in a note.

Elsewhere, the Czech crown added to its gains,

firming 0.29% to 25.190 to the euro, hitting a fresh

21-month-high after a jump last week when the central bank

delivered its biggest interest rate hike in nearly a quarter of

a century.

The Polish zloty eased 0.12% to 4.5935 per euro.

The currency kept being pressured by the still unresolved

dispute between the Polish government and the European

Commission, Bank Millennium wrote.

Stocks in the region were mixed, with Prague gaining

0.78% while Warsaw slid 1.06%. Budapest was up

0.45%.

(Additional reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw and Luiza

Ilie in Bucharest; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

Comments

