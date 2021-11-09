Forint eases as inflation jumps above forecasts

The high CPI data challenges the National Bank of Hungary’s

September, well above forecasts.

inflation jumped to an annual 6.5% in October from 5.5% in

was trading at 361.90 per euro after data showed headline

The forint eased 0.29%, reversing early gains, and

central bank rate hike later in the day.

The Romanian leu was stable ahead of an expected

the pace of rate tightening.

Tuesday, underperforming its central European peers, as

BUDAPEST — The forint eased on

slow but steady approach to rate tightening after two

larger-than-expected hikes by the Czech and Polish central

banks.

“The market is uncertain because these numbers justify a

bigger rate hike, however, investors are not sure whether the

central bank is willing to do that, or wants to stick with the

15-basis-point rate hikes,” an FX trader in Budapest said.

The Romanian central bank was expected to follow its

regional peers and continue its rate hikes on Tuesday as a

Reuters poll of analysts saw a 50 basis point rate hike to 2% at

its meeting later in the day.

“We think the NBR’s move should be enough to keep EUR/RON

trading under 4.95, helped by attractive implied yields. 3m RON

implied yields derived through the EUR FX forwards are now 3.60%