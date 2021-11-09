Forint eases as inflation jumps above forecasts

Article content
BUDAPEST — The forint eased on
Tuesday, underperforming its central European peers, as
higher-than-expected inflation data increased uncertainty about
the pace of rate tightening.
The Romanian leu was stable ahead of an expected
central bank rate hike later in the day.
The forint eased 0.29%, reversing early gains, and
was trading at 361.90 per euro after data showed headline
inflation jumped to an annual 6.5% in October from 5.5% in
September, well above forecasts.
The high CPI data challenges the National Bank of Hungary’s
slow but steady approach to rate tightening after two
larger-than-expected hikes by the Czech and Polish central
banks.
“The market is uncertain because these numbers justify a
bigger rate hike, however, investors are not sure whether the
central bank is willing to do that, or wants to stick with the
15-basis-point rate hikes,” an FX trader in Budapest said.
The Romanian central bank was expected to follow its
regional peers and continue its rate hikes on Tuesday as a
Reuters poll of analysts saw a 50 basis point rate hike to 2% at
its meeting later in the day.
“We think the NBR’s move should be enough to keep EUR/RON
trading under 4.95, helped by attractive implied yields. 3m RON
implied yields derived through the EUR FX forwards are now 3.60%
per annum,” ING wrote in a note.
Elsewhere, the Czech crown added to its gains,
firming 0.29% to 25.190 to the euro, hitting a fresh
21-month-high after a jump last week when the central bank
delivered its biggest interest rate hike in nearly a quarter of
a century.
The Polish zloty eased 0.12% to 4.5935 per euro.
The currency kept being pressured by the still unresolved
dispute between the Polish government and the European
Commission, Bank Millennium wrote.
Stocks in the region were mixed, with Prague gaining
0.78% while Warsaw slid 1.06%. Budapest was up
0.45%.
CEE SNAPSHO AT
MARKETS T 1111 CET
CURRENC
IES
Latest Previous Daily Change
bid close change in
2021
EURCZK= Czech
EURHUF= Hungary
EURPLN= Polish
EURRON= Romanian
EURHRK= Croatian
EURRSD= Serbian
Note: calculated from 1800
daily CET
change
Latest Previous Daily Change
close change in
2021
.PX Prague 1398.81 1388.050 +0.78% +36.1
0 8%
.BUX Budapest 54373.8 54132.14 +0.45% +29.1
5 3%
.WIG20 Warsaw 2397.93 2423.92 -1.07% +20.8
6%
.BETI Buchares 12872.3 12860.05 +0.10% +31.2
t 1 8%
.SBITOP Ljubljan <.sbitop a> 4%
.CRBEX Zagreb 2016.30 2011.50 +0.24% +15.9
3%
.BELEX1 Belgrade <.belex1> %
.SOFIX Sofia 600.44 601.44 -0.17% +34.1
7%
Yield Yield Spread Daily
(bid) change vs Bund change
in
Czech spread
Republic
CZ2YT=R 2-year
CZ5YT=R 5-year
CZ10YT=
Poland
PL2YT=R 2-year
PL5YT=R 5-year
PL10YT=
FORWARD
3×6 6×9 9×12 3M
interb
ank
Czech 3.95 3.84 3.67 3.08
Rep
Hungary 3.00 3.43 3.72 2.09
Poland 2.75 3.05 3.16 1.55
Note: are for ask
FRA prices
quotes
**********************************************
****************
(Additional reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw and Luiza
Ilie in Bucharest; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
