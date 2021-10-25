Forget GameStop, Buy These 3 Meme Stocks Instead By StockNews

© Reuters. Forget GameStop, Buy These 3 Meme Stocks Instead



As the hype surrounding the popular short-squeeze candidates fades, some new names are now dominating social media discussions. While the most popular meme stock GameStop (NYSE:) doesn’t look sufficiently fundamentally fit to attract investors’ attention, we think it could be worth betting on Apple (AAPL), Sirius XM (SIRI), and Goodrich Petroleum (NYSE:), which are now being discussed heavily on the subreddit WallStreetBets. Read on.Popularity on social media platforms like Reddit and Twitter (NYSE:), high short interest, and retail trader-driven short squeezes characterize most meme stocks. And while the hype surrounding some famous names has begun to fade, some new names are now making quite a buzz on the subreddit WallStreetBets (WSB).

Although the most popular meme stock GameStop Corporation (GME) is up 801.3% year-to-date, the company’s unstable financials and bleak growth potential may lead to a price pullback in the near term. In its last reported quarter, GME’s operating loss came in at $58 million and its net loss amounted to $61.6 million. Furthermore, analysts expect its EPS to decline 20.9% in the next quarter. The stock has declined 10.7% in price over the past month.

Therefore, we think fundamentally sound stocks Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:), Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:), and Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (GDP), which are being discussed heavily on subreddit WSB, could be better choices than GME for meme investors.

